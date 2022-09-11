Alpha Square Group S LLC Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Alpha Square Group S LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 800.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR stock opened at $88.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.39. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.