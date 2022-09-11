Alpha Square Group S LLC Purchases 5,057 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Alpha Square Group S LLC lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 632.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNOW. BTIG Research lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.24.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNOW stock opened at $188.19 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.54.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

