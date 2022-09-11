Alpha Square Group S LLC Makes New Investment in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Alpha Square Group S LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after acquiring an additional 55,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,272,000 after acquiring an additional 65,301 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,963,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,463,000 after acquiring an additional 517,769 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.5% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,946,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after acquiring an additional 95,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Barclays raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities cut Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.62.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 3.8 %

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $93,463.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,955.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,201.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $93,463.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 97,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,955.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $26.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.17 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $36.86.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.