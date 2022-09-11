Alpha Square Group S LLC Makes New $8.18 Million Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,175,000. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.1% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $190.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.18.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

