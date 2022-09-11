Alpha Square Group S LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Alpha Square Group S LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000.

Shares of ITA opened at $103.12 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.90.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

