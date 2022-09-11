Alpha Square Group S LLC Invests $9.80 Million in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,804,000. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $252.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,168 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,264. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

