Alpha Square Group S LLC Has $932,000 Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Alpha Square Group S LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 160.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Marvell Technology by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.93.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,284,270. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.