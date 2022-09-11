Allstate Corp Sells 74,690 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allstate Corp decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,948 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 74,690 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,014,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,745,000 after acquiring an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 9,064 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 44,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WMT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,381,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,835,987. The stock has a market cap of $371.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

