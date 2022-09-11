Allstate Corp Sells 69,550 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Allstate Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,550 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.1% of Allstate Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Allstate Corp owned 0.18% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $80,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $4,295,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 849,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,215,000 after acquiring an additional 218,318 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 115.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 245,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 783,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,073,000 after acquiring an additional 124,863 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 352,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,615,000 after acquiring an additional 112,177 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ITOT traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.63. 1,417,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,478. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average of $91.83.

