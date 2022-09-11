Allstate Corp Sells 18,630 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Allstate Corp reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,630 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.1% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 113.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE LLY traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $317.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,177,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.94 and its 200 day moving average is $301.45. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

