Allstate Corp Has $22.31 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Allstate Corp boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 430,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.6% of Allstate Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $47.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,509,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,016,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.