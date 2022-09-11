Allstate Corp Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Allstate Corp reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 945,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,750,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,317,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,808. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.58 and its 200 day moving average is $243.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.