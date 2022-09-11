Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €220.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price target on Allianz in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €211.00 ($215.31) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($270.41) price objective on Allianz in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Allianz Price Performance

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €168.62 ($172.06) on Wednesday. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($211.02). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €175.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €193.66.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

