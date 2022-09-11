AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.28. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $971.40 million for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.34%.

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $56,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

See Also

