Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 564,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,004,000 after acquiring an additional 77,628 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $92.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.50. The stock has a market cap of $244.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.