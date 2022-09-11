Alchemy Pay Market Cap Tops $66.52 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $66.52 million and $10.81 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,547.22 or 1.00177753 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036671 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io/alchemy_english.html. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

