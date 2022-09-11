Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma Price Performance

ALBO stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $370.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $37.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.46). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 70.79% and a negative return on equity of 76.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth $1,051,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 77.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 33,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,287,000 after buying an additional 515,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.