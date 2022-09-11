Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.00 million-$19.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.90 million.

Shares of AIRG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 41,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,079. The company has a market capitalization of $76.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.98. Airgain has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.26 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIRG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.

In other news, Director James K. Sims purchased 4,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $32,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,048.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Airgain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Airgain by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Airgain by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

