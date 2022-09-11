agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of agilon health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.17.

agilon health stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89. agilon health has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $670.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $110,564.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,377.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $110,564.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,377.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Veeral Desai sold 106,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $2,393,032.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,211 shares in the company, valued at $6,259,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,894,585 shares of company stock valued at $289,744,185. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in agilon health by 2.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in agilon health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in agilon health by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in agilon health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

