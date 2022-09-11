Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AMIGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,583 ($31.21) to GBX 2,698 ($32.60) in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Admiral Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.78) to GBX 2,560 ($30.93) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Investec upgraded Admiral Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Admiral Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,422.00.

AMIGY stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $50.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.2179 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 10.32%. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

