Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Reaches $0.0090

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,550.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,764.26 or 0.08186499 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00181135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00023081 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.78 or 0.00295974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.39 or 0.00730305 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.00609524 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.