Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.75-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.43 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 2.7 %

ASO opened at $49.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASO. Wedbush upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.30.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

