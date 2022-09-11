Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.75-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.43 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 2.7 %
ASO opened at $49.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASO. Wedbush upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.30.
Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.