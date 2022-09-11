ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) PT Lowered to €11.10 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.20 ($11.43) to €11.10 ($11.33) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAVMY. Kepler Capital Markets cut ABN AMRO Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.50 ($13.78) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €13.80 ($14.08) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €12.50 ($12.76) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($11.63) to €10.40 ($10.61) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.63.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.