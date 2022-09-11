ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) PT Lowered to C$4.50

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ABCT has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ABC Technologies to C$7.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of ABC Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.07.

ABC Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ABCT opened at C$4.80 on Wednesday. ABC Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$4.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$554.78 million and a P/E ratio of -3.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.19.

About ABC Technologies

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

