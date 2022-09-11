AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,228 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.42. 4,427,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010,595. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

