AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 490,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,588 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $79,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,427,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,595. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.01. The company has a market cap of $250.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

