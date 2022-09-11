91,800 Shares in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,627,000. Allstate Corp owned 1.18% of iShares Global Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $109,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $152,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MXI stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.08. 18,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,495. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $68.31 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.98.

iShares Global Materials ETF Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

