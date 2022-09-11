90,652 Shares in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Purchased by Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC

Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 90,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. REE Automotive makes up 1.2% of Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in REE Automotive by 43,068.4% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,671,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,675,000 after buying an additional 26,609,381 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in REE Automotive by 653.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after buying an additional 4,418,275 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in REE Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in REE Automotive by 186.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 320,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

REE Automotive Stock Up 4.6 %

About REE Automotive

NASDAQ:REE opened at $1.14 on Friday. REE Automotive Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

