888tron Price Hits $0.0460 on Major Exchanges (888)

888tron (888) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One 888tron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 888tron has a total market cap of $3.39 million and $18,546.00 worth of 888tron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 888tron has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

888tron Coin Profile

888 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2014. 888tron’s total supply is 99,943,970 coins and its circulating supply is 73,756,843 coins. 888tron’s official website is 888tron.com. The Reddit community for 888tron is https://reddit.com/r/888Tron. The official message board for 888tron is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5092803.0. 888tron’s official Twitter account is @OctocoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 888tron

According to CryptoCompare, “OCTO is a Counterparty asset with focus on decentralized website payments for Counterparty assets and Token Control Access Marketing. OCTO will create and fairly distribute a total of 88.8 million coins to be used for early access and testing of the OCTO projects. Distribution includes an alt coin burn, merged mining with FoldingCoin and a future crowd sale. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 888tron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 888tron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 888tron using one of the exchanges listed above.

