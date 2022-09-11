681,394 Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Acquired by Xn LP

Xn LP purchased a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 681,394 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,262,000. Splunk makes up about 7.8% of Xn LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 35,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $94.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

