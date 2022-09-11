59 North Capital Management LP Makes New $23.13 Million Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 271,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,130,000. MSC Industrial Direct accounts for about 5.9% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. 59 North Capital Management LP owned 0.49% of MSC Industrial Direct as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.18. 206,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.82. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.69 and a 52-week high of $87.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.66%.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,059 shares of company stock worth $3,052,688 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.