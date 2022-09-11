59 North Capital Management LP Acquires 34,284 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

59 North Capital Management LP grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,295 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,284 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation, National Association accounts for approximately 5.8% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 59 North Capital Management LP owned 0.23% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $23,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.7 %

ZION traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $58.67. 1,345,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,867. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $75.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ZION. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.