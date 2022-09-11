57,370 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Acquired by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,771,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,352,000 after buying an additional 555,387 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 290.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 67,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 50,318 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 636.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 28,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,366,310.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 571,663 shares of company stock valued at $27,533,945. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZI traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,514,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.57. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 167.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile



ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.



