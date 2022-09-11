540,000 Shares in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Purchased by Alpha Square Group S LLC

Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 540,000 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new position in Poshmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,364,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Poshmark by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,193,327 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $53,088,000 after buying an additional 886,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Poshmark by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,123,887 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $39,549,000 after buying an additional 58,428 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 565.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,679,594 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $21,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,206,200 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after purchasing an additional 617,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Poshmark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Poshmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $45,945.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,384 shares in the company, valued at $902,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 37.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ POSH opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $27.34.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.40 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

