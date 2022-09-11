520,239 Shares in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 520,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.12% of Equitrans Midstream as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 2.4 %

ETRN stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,711,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,366. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

