500,000 Shares in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Acquired by Lonestar Capital Management LLC

Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,000. Coty comprises approximately 0.6% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lonestar Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Coty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Coty by 10.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 478,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 717,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coty by 100.0% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Coty in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Coty Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of COTY stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.26 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.