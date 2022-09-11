43,400 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Purchased by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises 1.9% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pinz Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 615.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $64.05. 5,973,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,045,253. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.15. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.