4,271,000 Shares in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Acquired by Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,271,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,418,000. First Industrial Realty Trust accounts for about 0.7% of Blackstone Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,867,000 after acquiring an additional 338,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,557,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,877,000 after purchasing an additional 579,719 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,248,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,505,000 after purchasing an additional 543,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after purchasing an additional 844,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,839,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,198,000 after purchasing an additional 153,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

FR traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $53.03. 1,667,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,816. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.79 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.29.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading

