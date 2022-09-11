37,643 Shares in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Purchased by Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of CynergisTek at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CynergisTek by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 33,586 shares in the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered CynergisTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

CTEK traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,474. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.25. CynergisTek, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.04.

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company identifies, measures, and tests security and privacy risk of organization, as well as verifies and validates their programs to meet compliance and business objectives through IT audits, technical testing, and risk and program assessments; develops policies, procedures, and playbooks to help build out a risk management program; and verifies the processes, people, and technology are working effectively.

