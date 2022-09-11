368,500 Shares in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 368,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,875,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,475,000.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.21. 192,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $37.91.

