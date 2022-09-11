2,375,000 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Purchased by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,375,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,821,000. Alcoa comprises approximately 2.8% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AA. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Alcoa by 1,748.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,142 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,347,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,670,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,854,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alcoa by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,329 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.64.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AA traded up $3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,269,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,670. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.31.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.86%.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

