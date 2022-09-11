23,739 Shares in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Bought by Inherent Group LP

Inherent Group LP purchased a new position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000. Warby Parker comprises approximately 0.2% of Inherent Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

Insider Transactions at Warby Parker

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $94,651.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,311.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WRBY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Warby Parker to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

WRBY traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,925,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,276. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 44.81% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $149.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.78 million. Analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

