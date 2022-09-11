223,721 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 223,721 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $151,226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Shopify by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 916,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $619,298,000 after buying an additional 109,325 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.81. 40,648,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,424,432. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.36. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

