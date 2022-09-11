2,159,329 Shares in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Acquired by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,159,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BITF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bitfarms by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of BITF stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

