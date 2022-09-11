1irstGold Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.61 Million (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. 1irstGold has a market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $9,992.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $69.30 or 0.00320051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,654.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00056806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00067708 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005566 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00075364 BTC.

About 1irstGold

1irstGold (CRYPTO:1GOLD) is a coin. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

1irstGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

