16,720 Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Purchased by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000. Franco-Nevada comprises approximately 1.7% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.6% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 31,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FNV traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.97. The stock had a trading volume of 525,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,575. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $117.39 and a 52 week high of $169.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.81 and a 200 day moving average of $142.31.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.