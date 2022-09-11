1,501,599 Shares in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAU) Bought by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,501,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMCAU. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $8,032,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $5,015,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $5,015,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $4,513,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $2,006,000.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Price Performance

Valuence Merger Corp. I stock remained flat at $10.15 during trading hours on Friday. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.09.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

