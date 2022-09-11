1,149,670 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Acquired by Gates Capital Management Inc.

Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,149,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,712,000. Stanley Black & Decker makes up about 4.9% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Stanley Black & Decker at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,042.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 737,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,032,000 after purchasing an additional 672,596 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.98. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.63 and a 12-month high of $199.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

