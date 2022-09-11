1,017,578 Shares in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Acquired by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,017,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,972,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 3.54% of Itiquira Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Itiquira Acquisition by 3,555.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 102,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,891,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itiquira Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITQ remained flat at $9.90 during trading on Friday. 8,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,590. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

Itiquira Acquisition Company Profile

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies operating in the healthcare, education, consumer, and technology sectors primarily in Brazil.

