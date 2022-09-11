10,072 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Purchased by Alpha Square Group S LLC

Alpha Square Group S LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE:KNX opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.